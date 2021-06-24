NSSLGlobal, the independent satellite communications and IT solutions provider, has today launched [email protected], its powerful maritime solution that offers a virtualised on-board appliance for managing all aspects of their communications, cybersecurity, IT services and crew welfare services. Practical and cost-effective this future-proof solution will give operators unrivalled levels of transparency and operational control over their networks, bandwidth usage and cyber protection.

To serve an industry which has been increasingly adopting digitalisation for on-board operations, [email protected] provides vessel operators with an extensive smart technology portfolio. Developed in house, vessel operators are safe in the trusted hands of a global organisation with a solid maritime heritage spanning over 50 years.

[email protected] is the go-to digital platform in response to the IMO MSC.428 resolution on Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems which has very clearly placed the responsibility for cyber risk management on vessel operators. NSSLGlobal’s robust ISO 27001:2013 security processes ensure that operators are proactively supported in their roadmap to achieve critical IMO Cyber compliancy. [email protected]’s core features include an integrated Unified Threat Management (UTM) with enhanced Layer 7 firewall, anti-virus, intrusion detection and prevention systems, Cyber Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) with an embedded VPN.

These are all part of an impressive suite of optional cyber protection services that customers can select depending on their individual needs. Alongside this is the expertise that NSSLGlobal brings with its decades of industry knowledge. NSSLGlobal’s cybersecurity assurance to ship owners, frees up their time to focus on other vessel priorities that are core to their business.

[email protected] is designed to give maritime customers complete operational control regardless of the satellite or terrestrial communications system on-board. It also enables remote deployment and delivery of other customer specific applications and NSSLGlobal’s value‐added services. For example, [email protected] services can be remotely activated to help vessel operators provide essential welfare and recreational features for crew to combat the effects of isolation and anxiety. These include the popular info/entertainment CrewVision service which provides fully licenced, multi-lingual viewing content and CrewUnite wi-fi hotspot internet and voice vouchers for keeping in contact with family and friends. With its virtualised platform [email protected] is also able to provide computer hosting services that enable saving of both space and crew resources on-board. Customers can now feel assured that configurations, updates and patches are being remotely managed without the need for costly and time-consuming in-house expertise and training on the specific platforms.

Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO at NSSLGlobal, comments: “Use of ever connected technologies has brought innumerable benefits to the maritime industry in terms of cost savings, efficiency and flexibility. However, this global interconnectivity also poses significant security risk to the maritime industry. NSSLGlobal’s new [email protected] suite of services brings together the seamless integration of communication, cybersecurity, IT services and crew welfare to help support vessel operators in their IMO cyber compliancy. It also offers a complete solution for all their operational needs in one simple user interface that can be managed and proactively monitored both on board, remotely by the HQ and of course backed up by our highly skilled 24/7 NOC operators. The launch of our future-proof [email protected] Portfolio is testament to us listening to our customers in continuing to customise and build our Technology Roadmap around their existing and emerging needs.”

Source: NSSL Global