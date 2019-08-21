Number of U.S. active drilling rigs edges up this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased by one to 935 this week, 122 rigs down year-on-year, according to the weekly data released by Baker Hughes on Friday.

According to the Houston-based oilfield services company, these active drilling rigs included 770 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, up six; 165 gas drilling rigs, down four. The only one miscellaneous drilling rig was lost in the week.

Of the 935 rigs, 907 are land drilling ones, down two; 27 offshore drilling ones, up two; and a newly added inland water drilling rig.

Of them, 68 are directional drilling rigs, 815 are horizontal drilling rigs and 52 are vertical drilling rigs.

The number of drilling rigs increased the most by four to 41 rigs in the state of Pennsylvania, while Texas and West Virginia both lost four to 450 and 16 rigs, respectively.

Oil prices rose on Friday as strong U.S. data eased investors’ worries over a possible economic recession.

However, the gains were capped as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day to 1.1 million barrels year-on-year.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for September delivery added 0.4 U.S. dollar to settle at 54.87 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and Brent crude for October delivery increased 0.41 dollar to close at 58.64 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Source: Xinhua