Nutrien and EXMAR partner in building a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia

Nutrien and EXMAR announced that they have signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel. Partners for over three decades in transporting ammonia globally, Nutrien is one of the world’s largest producers of low-carbon ammonia and EXMAR is a leading player and innovator in the transportation of liquefied gas products.

Decarbonization of Shipping

Nutrien and EXMAR support the decarbonization of shipping and the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy to reduce emissions. Their new collaboration aims to significantly reduce Nutrien’s maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel. Together, they will chart a clear path for wide adoption of low-carbon ammonia as a clean fuel for the maritime industry. Nutrien has actively been pursuing the development of low-carbon ammonia for more than a decade, and has approximately 1 million tonnes of production capability through its Redwater and Joffre Alberta operations, as well as its Geismar, Louisiana facility which employs carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce the carbon intensity of its ammonia for use as a maritime fuel.

“Nutrien is excited to partner with EXMAR on our shared journey to drive transformative reductions in maritime emissions,” says Raef Sully, Nutrien’s Executive Vice President and CEO of Nitrogen and Phosphate. “This initiative demonstrates how we are taking action to achieve our Feeding the Future Plan’s 2030 sustainability commitments, which include investing in low-carbon ammonia innovations.”

Ambitious Goal Setting

When compared to conventional fuels, it is anticipated that the use of Nutrien’s existing low-carbon ammonia will achieve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of up to 40%. Emissions reductions of up to 70% can be achieved with the development of low-carbon ammonia using proven, scalable, best available technology and permanent sequestration of CO2. Nutrien and EXMAR are confident that development of a vessel powered by low-carbon ammonia can align with IMO’s 2050 goals, and expect deep decarbonization of the maritime industry to be achievable prior to 2030. “EXMAR has always strived to contribute to innovations and increase efficiencies in gas logistics and transportation. The development of an ammonia-fueled vessel together with our long-standing partner Nutrien is an exciting and logical next step for us,” says Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping.

Under the Collaboration Agreement, Nutrien and EXMAR will, amongst others, collaborate on the following:

• Select an ammonia engine and supply system manufacturer

• Select a shipyard capable of building an ammonia-powered vessel

• Use Nutrien’s existing low-carbon ammonia supply from Geismar, LA as a fuel

• Deploy an ammonia-fueled vessel as early as 2025

Source: EXMAR NV