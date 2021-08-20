NW China’s Horgos port sees 14 new freight train routes bound for Europe, Central Asia

Despite COVID-19, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened more China-Europe freight train routes this year.

The Horgos port in Xinjiang has launched 14 new freight train routes for Europe and Central Asia this year, customs figures have shown.

According to Horgos Customs, the number of China-Europe freight trains entering and leaving via Horgos Port reached 3,631 for the first seven months of this year, transporting nearly 5.15 million tonnes of cargo.

After the expansion and transformation of Horgos port at the end of last year, the transportation capacity has increased by more than 30 percent. The freight train services are favored by more and more local foreign trade enterprises.

The Horgos port launched the first China-Europe freight train on March 19, 2016. In the first half of the year, Horgos handled 3,057 China-Europe freight trains, up 52.5 percent year on year, ranking first among the railway ports in the country.

Source: Xinhua