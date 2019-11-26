NYK Agrees to MoU with Pertamina Group on Partnership for Energy Transportation

NYK and PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero) (“Pertamina”), an Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company, agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for energy transportation.

The demand for energy transportation, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG), is expected to increase in Indonesia. To address this demand, Pertamina, the largest oil and natural gas corporation in the state, and NYK, a shipping company having considerable experience with the ownership and shipmanagement of vessels, have agreed to collaborate.

This agreement positions the two companies as strategic partners in energy transportation and covers ownership and management. The companies have already started discussions concerning a detailed joint business, particularly involving the ownership and management of LNG carriers as exclusive partners.

In accordance with its new medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK will continue its efforts to secure stable-freight-rate businesses and contribute to reliable energy supplies through safe transportation.

Source: NYK Line