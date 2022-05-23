NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo Develop New Additive

NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo Co., Ltd., an NYK Group company, have jointly developed a new fuel-oil additive effective in dispersing sludge* and reducing fuel consumption in VLSFO (very low sulfur fuel oil; sulfur content below 0.5%).

NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo have been investigating the properties of VLSFO as one of the measures to comply with SOx emission requirements,** and in 2019 developed the sludge-dispersing fuel oil additive Yunic 800VLS.***

We observed Yunic 800VLS is effective against most of deteriorated compliant fuel oil, and with taking account into present fuel problem situations, we feel our main target need to be changed to reduction of fuel for contribution of environmental protection, from sludge trouble prevention.

Since we were aware of it, the both companies had been developing theYunic 800VLS “grade-up” version, which is having not only more powerful sludge dispersion characteristics to cover the rest of stubborn deterioration fuel, but fuel consumption reductions.

About Yunic 800Eco

Yunic 800Eco enhances sludge dispersion and improves combustion. In three fuel consumption ratio reduction tests conducted with compliant fuel oils in Japan and overseas, we observed fuel consumption was reduced by up to 1.2% compared to when the additive was not used, and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions were also reduced.

Future Development

We will continue to work to develop additives that are more fuel-efficient and versatile, while maintaining the current sludge dispersion effect, and contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions from ships.

In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will actively engage in research and development for environmental conservation.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha