NYK and Stolt Tankers to Build Six Parcel Chemical Tankers

NYK Stolt Tankers, S.A., a joint venture between NYK and Stolt Tankers B.V. (“Stolt Tankers”), signed a contract on February 5 with Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard in China to build six parcel chemical tankers.* The contract will strengthen NYK’s chemical tanker business, for which demand is expected to grow steadily, and deepen the partnership with Stolt Tankers, a leading player in the industry.

The six vessels ordered are large chemical tankers, each having a deadweight capacity of 38,000 tons and equipped with stainless steel cargo holds capable of transporting various chemical products. The vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2029 and will be deployed in the chemical tanker pool operated by Stolt Tankers.

“I am pleased to have reached this new building order with Stolt Tankers, our longtime partner for over 30 years. By replacing the vessels with more fuel-efficient ones, we can provide stable transportation services to our customers while promoting low-carbon transportation. The cooperation of concerned parties for the completion of vessels is needed, and I am confident that the teams of Stolt Tankers, NYK, and Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard will be able to accomplish this task.” — Hironobu Watanabe, NYK Line Managing Executive Officer

“I’m pleased to announce this order for six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers with our long-standing joint venture partner NYK Line. This new building order further strengthens Stolt and NYK’s partnership, now over three decades old, while positioning it for the future. The transaction also reflects our mutual commitment to supporting our customers and making their supply chains more sustainable by adding fuel-efficient replacement tonnage to our network. I would like to thank and congratulate the Stolt Tankers and NYK Line teams and our partners at Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard for completing this important transaction.” — Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen**

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha