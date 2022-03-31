NYK Announces Decision to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Ukraine

NYK has deep concern for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

NYK Group has decided to donate a total of 100 million yen to the UNHCR, UNICEF, AAR Japan and the International Committee of the Red Cross and Médecins Sans Frontières where, NYK GROUP EUROPE LTD., NYK GROUP AMERICAS INC., NYK GROUP SOUTH ASIA PTE. LTD. are located.

NYK will consider providing continuous support and strongly hopes that peace and security will return to Ukraine and the surrounding areas as soon as possible.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line)