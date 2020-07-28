NYK Becomes Member of the Hydrogen Council

— Promoting the realization of a hydrogen society —

On July 27, 2020, NYK became one of the first shipping companies to become a member of the Hydrogen Council,* a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

Through the activities of this Council, NYK will work to build a hydrogen supply chain and promote decarbonization through the conversion to alternative fuels to power ships.

In the future, NYK will not only transport hydrogen but will also work to realize a hydrogen society, including the development of technology for utilizing hydrogen as a marine fuel. The company will also seek to accurately grasp business opportunities related to hydrogen, which is said to be the ultimate clean energy, and become involved in the entire supply chain.

The NYK Group is dedicated to achieving the SDGs through its business activities and its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green.” Among them, NYK places climate change as one of the most important issues, is promoting the conversion to alternative fuels to aid marine-fuel decarbonization, and is contributing to the conservation of the global environment. NYK’s membership in this Council will contribute to the below SDGs.

* Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is a CEO-led organisation that uses its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, and to provide guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. The Council acts as a business marketplace, building a comprehensive hydrogen economy and shifting the perception of hydrogen globally. In addition, the Hydrogen Council serves as a resource for safety standards and an interlocutor for the investment community, while identifying opportunities for regulatory advocacy in key geographies. The coalition of 92 members including large multinationals, innovative SMEs and investors collectively represents total revenues of over €18.9 trillion and over 6.5 million jobs around the world. To find out more visit www.hydrogencouncil.com

Source: NYK Line