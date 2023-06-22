NYK Chairman Speaks at Public-Private Sessions of G7 Transport Ministers’ Meeting

NYK Chairman Hitoshi Nagasawa spoke at the public-private sessions1 of the G7 Transport Ministers’ Meeting2 held in Shima City, Mie Prefecture, on June 17. NYK was the sole company from the shipping industry to participate.

Following keynote speeches by representatives of the International Transport Forum3 and another organization, public sector delegates from G7 countries and the EU shared their countries’ policies on this year’s theme of “Innovation for Accessible and Sustainable Transport,” and private sector representatives offered world-leading initiatives on the same theme.

The private sector in the transportation sector was represented by two companies, including NYK and a startup, from Japan, which is serving as the G7 presidency, as well as seven organizations from other G7 countries and the EU, including relevant agencies and corporations.

NYK Chairman Nagasawa presented the NYK Group’s efforts toward social implementation of the world’s first ammonia-fueled vessel with a domestic engine (i.e., ammonia-fueled tugboat and ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier) as an initiative related to sustainability. This initiative has been adopted by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under its Green Innovation Fund Project4 and is being promoted in collaboration with partner companies in Japan.

Nagasawa also stated that shipping has a major role and responsibility in realizing a decarbonized society and expressed NYK’s determination to work with the Japanese maritime industry to lead the decarbonization of global shipping. He additionally stressed the need to establish rules that will soundly promote the decarbonization of shipping, including the use of ammonia and other zero-emission fuels, and called for understanding and cooperation from officials of other countries.

Going forward, the NYK Group will continue to co-create with various countries and diverse stakeholders and lead the decarbonization of the world’s shipping industry as a leading company in addressing climate change.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing.” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s basic philosophy of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”

