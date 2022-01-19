NYK Concludes Long-Term Charter Agreement for LNG Carrier with EDF LNG Shipping

France LNG Shipping SAS*, an NYK affiliated company has signed a long-term charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS**.

The new vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. The newly built LNG carrier will be propelled by WinGD-manufactured, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines***. The carrier will also feature an Air Liquide–manufactured Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group is encouraging new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transportation of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridging fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.

– Outline of Vessel

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Length overall: about 297 meters

Breadth: about 46.4 meters

Gross tonnage: about 118,300 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Speed: 19.5 knots

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Delivery year: 2025

Flag: France

A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG principles into management strategies of the NYK Group.

Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/esg/esg-story/

*A ship-owning company based in France, which is invested 50% shares each by Geogas LNG SAS, a subsidiary of the Geogas Group, and NYK.

** EDF LNG Shipping SAS is a subsidiary of Electricité de France (EDF) for LNG transportation.

*** The Mark III membrane system is a cryogenic liner directly supported by the ship’s inner hull and designed to store LNG at near atmospheric pressure.

Source: NYK Line