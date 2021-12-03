NYK Delivers New LNG Carrier LNG Endurance to TotalEnergies

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier LNG Endurance, commercially managed by France LNG Shipping (a French ship-owning company jointly owned by NYK and Geogas LNG*) and under a long-term charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd,** was delivered on December 1. The vessel was built in Korea at SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd., Geoje, Korea.

LNG Endurance is a sister-ship of the LNG Enterprise and LNG Endeavour, which were completed in October this year, and will be engaged in LNG transportation.

The LNG carrier is equipped with a WinGD X-DF diesel engine that can operate on fuel oil or boil off gas stored in its cargo tank. The vessel has a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and a membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials*** to reduce the boil-off rate (percentage of gas volume that vaporizes during navigation).

<Vessel Particulars>

Length overall: about 293 meters

Breadth: about 45.8 meters

Gross tonnage: 115,408 tons

Main engine: X-DF diesel engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag: France

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG principles into the company’s management strategy and promote activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through the company’s business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will build up stable freight rate businesses such as long-term contracts and encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transportation of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridging fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.

* Geogas LNG

Geogas LNG is a subsidiary of the Geogas Group and the infrastructure funds Access Capital Partners and DIF Capital Partners. The Geogas Group owns French-flagged LPG carriers trades, worldwide, six million tons of LPG annually.

** TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd.

A wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies responsible for procuring and transporting energy for the TotalEnergies Group.

Website: https://business.totalenergies.uk/

*** A Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) made tank — i.e., the GTT Mark III flex cargo containment system — that has insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate.

A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG principles into management strategies of the NYK Group.

Details: https://www.nyk.com/english/esg/esg-story/

Source: NYK Line