NYK Endorses Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

NYK has endorsed the “Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization” by the Getting to Zero Coalition, a coalition of companies working to decarbonize shipping.

Based on the recognition that cooperation between the private sector and governments is essential for the decarbonization of shipping, the call to action is a joint effort by supporters from various industries to make the following recommendations to governments in November 2021 (scheduled).

Signatories of the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization call on world leaders to do the following:

1. Commit to decarbonizing international shipping by 2050

Set an unambiguous target to decarbonize international shipping by 2050 and deliver a clear, achievable, and equitable implementation plan to achieve this when adopting the IMO GHG Strategy in 2023.

2. Support industrial scale zero emission shipping projects through national action

Support industrial scale demonstration projects addressing vessels, port infrastructure, and fuel production to de-risk first movers and accelerate innovation starting now, for instance by setting clear decarbonization targets for domestic shipping and providing incentives and support to first movers and the broader deployment of zero emissions fuels and vessels.

3. Deliver policy measures that will make zero emission shipping the default choice by 2030

Adopt policy measures, including meaningful market-based measures, taking effect by 2025 that will support the commercial deployment of zero emission vessels and fuels in international shipping and make ordering zero emission vessels the default choice no later than 2030.

In order to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, NYK has been working to realize zero-emission ships and zero-emission fuels, including ammonia-fueled tugboats, transportation infrastructure for the stable supply of ammonia fuel (e.g., Ammonia Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier (AFAGC), Ammonia Floating Storage and Regasification Barge (A-FSRB), and floating ammonia storage and regasification facilities), and ships equipped with high-powered fuel cells. We are also working to realize zero-emission ships and zero-emission fuels. We believe that further cooperation with governments is essential to accelerate the decarbonization of shipping, and we are endorsing this proposal based on the same principles.

On February 3, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group encourages new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes work with various stakeholders, including governments, to decarbonize shipping.

Getting to Zero Coalition

・A consortium of companies launched in October 2018 to achieve the decarbonization of shipping. More than 150 companies and institutions representing the maritime, energy, infrastructure, and financial sectors are participating.

・Through cross-industry efforts, the consortium promotes the development and diffusion of zero-emission fuels, the establishment of a supply chain, the promotion of technological innovation in shipping, and the creation of a market for zero-emission fuels. The goal is to achieve commercial operation of ships using zero-emission fuels on oceangoing routes by 2030 through policy recommendations.

・NYK became the first Japanese shipping company to join the program in October 2019.

・ https://www.globalmaritimeforum.org/getting-to-zero-coalition

Source: NYK Line