NYK Energy Transport Introduces NYK’s Decarbonization Efforts at International Conference on Clean Energy

At a virtual ICEPAG 2020 conference held from September 14 to 16, NYK Group company NYK Energy Transport (USA) Inc. (NETU) introduced the Group’s efforts to reduce vessel GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to zero.

The ICEPAG, or the International Colloquium on Environmentally Preferred Advanced Power Generation, is one of the world’s leading conferences on clean energy. The event is hosted annually by the University of California, Irvine; the National Fuel Cell Research Center; and others, and is attended by U.S. government officials, university researchers, and related companies.

Kazumasa Taruishi, vice president of NETU, presented virtually on the second day of the event on the theme of “Hydrogen for Off-Road Transportation and Freight.” Under the title of “Hydrogen Solutions for Oceangoing Vessels,” Taruishi introduced trends in the shipping industry regarding GHG emission reductions, the status of alternative marine fuels for ships, and the NYK Group’s efforts to promote decarbonization.

The NYK Group is making efforts to create next-generation green businesses involving alternative marine fuels to realize decarbonation and the company’s basic philosophy of “Bringing value to life” and contributing to the betterment of societies.

In accordance with the NYK Group’s medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the group is working to achieve the SDGs through its business activities, and this approach is one of the group’s initiatives.

Source: NYK Line