NYK Establishes NYK Group Human Rights Policy

NYK has established the NYK Group Human Rights Policy based on the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

This policy is based on the NYK Group Mission Statement,* NYK Code of Conduct,** NYK Business Credo,*** and related internal policies and regulations, and is a guideline that declares the Group’s support and respect for international treaties and declarations related to the protection of human rights and a commitment to human rights due diligence and remedy.

In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

To promote the strengthening of human rights initiatives set forth in the NYK Group ESG Story 2022, the NYK Group will respect the human rights of all stakeholders and promote business activities based on this policy.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha