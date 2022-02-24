NYK Establishes Region Heads and Country Heads in South Asia and Middle East

On April 1, NYK will establish region heads of South Asia (Singapore) and the Middle East (Dubai), as well as country heads in each country of South Asia and the Middle East.

Within NYK, regional governance officers, or RGOs, have been established in four regions — America, Europe, South Asia, and East Asia — and specialize in controlling and strengthening NYK’s corporate governance. As a result of the widely changing global business environment, NYK has decided to establish region heads and country heads as new positions to deepen the NYK Group’s regional strategies and to more flexibly craft business activities within the regions.

Region heads of South Asia and the Middle East will be nominated from the representative of a regional supervising company in South Asia and the NYK representative in Dubai. Country heads will be basically nominated from representatives of local NYK Group companies or NYK resident representatives in each country.

Region heads and country heads will collect information by representing the NYK Group and will propose business strategies in each region to the management team of the headquarters. Additionally, the heads will strengthen PR activities of the NYK Group’s business and social contributions within the region. Moreover, region heads and country heads will nurture local employees within the region, and will also nurture senior managers by cooperating with the headquarters to determine candidates for future management teams of the headquarters.

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. By establishing region heads and country heads, the NYK Group aims to grasp diversifying trends and needs within each region to provide services that contribute to addressing social issues and customers’ needs and encourage new value creation as a Sustainable Solution Provider.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha