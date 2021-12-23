NYK First: Indonesian Seafarer Appointed as Chief Engineer of LNG Carrier

On December 10th, NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd.* appointed Indonesia seafarer Tabah Supriyanto as the first Indonesian chief engineer of an NYK LNG carrier.

Chief engineer Tabah Supriyanto has been a member of the NYK Group since 2008 and served on LNG carriers and becoming an experienced engineer. He is now being appointed to the position of chief engineer of an LNG carrier that provides transportation services for the Tangguh LNG project. **

Since shipping for the Tangguh LNG project began in 2008, NYK has been working to foster high-quality Indonesian seafarers for this project. In fact, since full-scale domestic transportation within Indonesia started under this project in 2014, NYK has had a long-term plan in place for training senior Indonesian seafarers in anticipation of the booming LNG transportation in the country. Through the NYK Maritime College, *** which is a unique program featuring unified requirements for seafarers regardless of nationality, NYK has worked hard to appoint Indonesians to senior positions on high-risk ships.**** The promotion of Tabah Supriyanto to chief engineer of an LNG carrier can be said to be a concrete result of this initiative.

NYK will continue to train excellent Indonesian seafarers and contribute to the development of the Tangguh LNG project and, by extension, the Indonesian maritime industry.

Chief Engineer Tabah Supriyanto

Chief Engineer Tabah Supriyanto’s comment:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the valuable opportunity to become the first Indonesian chief engineer of an LNG carrier operated by NYK group. Chief engineer has the highest authority in matters relating to supervising, operational control and maintenance of machinery and equipment in the engine department and chief engineer is also managing and supervising the overall organization and duties of the staff of engine department and safe management and maintenance of various machinery and equipment. But the most important thing is to make sure that the crew especially engine department to work safely and not to take shortcut in any safety matters. I hope that we can work as a good team in the future by cooperating with all concerned parties either from office, ships staff or other parties.”

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, ***** which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue the training of high-quality seafarers and the creation of employment for them, in addition to new value creation as a sustainable solution provider.

* NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd.

Established in 2001, NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. is a wholly owned NYK Group subsidiary based in Singapore. As the core of the Group’s ship management, the company dispatches seafarers to and manages ships operated by the NYK Group.

** Tangguh LNG project

In this project, natural gas that is produced in the Berau, Wiriagar, and Muturi mining areas in Papua, Indonesia, is liquefied and shipped mainly to Japan, Mexico, and South Korea.

*** NYK Maritime College

A training program started in 2006 to provide a wide range of onshore and onboard skills and high expertise necessary for global success based on NYK requirements that specify the knowledge and technical requirements required of seafarers on board NYK vessels.

**** High-risk ships

Ships such as tankers and LNG carriers that transport dangerous goods.

***** NYK Group ESG Story

A guideline detailing concrete efforts to integrate ESG into management strategies of the NYK Group.

Source: NYK Line