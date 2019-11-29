NYK Granted Japan’s First Sustainability Linked Loan

Yesterday, MUFG Bank Ltd. granted NYK a syndicated sustainability-linked loan, Japan’s first advanced loan that allows for conditions such as the loan’s interest rate to be adjusted according to the borrower’s CSR performance.

This loan encourages sustainable economic activities and growth by linking loan pricing to company performance, which is determined by the score provided by CDP* annually. As long as high CDP ratings are maintained, the company’s CDP score will not cause the loan’s interest rate to change prior to the repayment deadline.

In accordance with the new medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green” announced in 2018, NYK integrated ESG principles into management strategies to drive the sustainable development of society and enrichment of the company’s corporate value. In fact, NYK achieved a place on the Climate Change A List in 2018. About 7,000 companies publicly disclose environmental information through CDP yearly, and 139 companies are on its A List, including 20 Japanese companies and NYK.

The purpose of this loan is for NYK to promote its ESG management and motivate the company to maintain a high CDP score by responding to climate change through business activities.

Overview of the Loan

Execution date of agreement 2019年11月29日 Period Five years from November 29, 2019, to November 29, 2024 Type Revolving credit facility (Commitment line) Agent MUFG Bank Ltd. Total amount 50 billion yen Use of proceeds Business fund Participating financial institutions The Norinchukin Bank Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank Ltd.

– This loan has obtained third-party opinions from Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (JCR) for the loan’s rationality and compliance with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles published by the Loan Market Association (LMA). The detailed report by JCR can be found at the link below.

Third-party opinions by JCR

In the report, JCR evaluates the loan to be contributing to the objectives and targets of the following SDGs.

* CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project)

An international non-profit that drives companies and governments to address environmental issues such as climate change. Since 2003, CDP has been sending out questionnaires every year to major companies around the world to collect corporate environmental information, such as carbon emission amount and actions for climate change, to assess management risk related to climate change. CDP then uses a standardized methodology to give each company a score.

