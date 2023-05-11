Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / NYK Group Managed Vessels Receive Japanese Pilots’ Best Quality Ship Award

NYK Group Managed Vessels Receive Japanese Pilots’ Best Quality Ship Award

in International Shipping News 11/05/2023

LNG Dream and Towa Maru, two vessels managed by the NYK Group, have received the Best Quality Ship 2022 award sponsored by the Japan Federation of Pilots’ Associations.* This is the second time for LNG Dream to receive the award, following its first recognition in 2015.

LNG Dream
Type of ship: LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier
Length overall: 289.5 m
Breadth: 49.0 m
Gross tonnage: 118,876 tons
Carrying capacity: 145,000 m3 class
Ship management: NYK LNG Shipmanagement Ltd.

The award was established in 2003 to raise awareness of safe vessel operation and the protection of ports and the marine environment.** Each year, up to 10 vessels are selected for the award from among the vessels boarded by pilots in September and October in pilotage districts throughout Japan.

Type of ship: Very large crude oil carrier (VLCC)
Type of ship: Very large crude oil carrier (VLCC)
Length overall: 339.5 m
Breadth: 60.0 m
Gross tonnage: 160,709 tons
Deadweight tonnage: 311,028 tons
Ship management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd.

The selection process involves a comprehensive evaluation of facilities that enable safe and reliable embarkation and disembarkation of pilots, adequate training in BRM,*** and a unified onboard command and order system. NYK Group vessels have been recognized 30 times with this award since its establishment.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing.” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s basic philosophy of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”
Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software