NYK Group Owned and Managed Vessels Recognized by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s Green Ship Programme

Three ships comprising two LNG carriers and a tanker owned by NYK and NYK Group company NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (NBAsia; headquarters: Singapore) have been recognized by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) Green Ship Programme* for attaining Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI)** certification.

All three certified vessels are Singapore-flag vessels managed by NYK Group company NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd., namely Tangguh Batur, an LNG carrier owned by NYK; and Tangguh Towuti and Takaroa Sun, an LNG carrier and an oil/chemical tanker, respectively, owned by NBAsia.

In a webinar hosted by MPA on November 3, these three vessels were announced to be recognized by the program.

NYK recognizes environmental issues to be a significant company challenge and participates in programs such as this to contribute to the achievement of environmental requirements.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” the NYK Group has incorporated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in the company’s business strategies, and seeks to enhance the company’s corporate value, as well as contribute to the sustainable development of society, through business activities.

* Maritime Singapore Green Initiative

The MPA’s Maritime Singapore Green Initiative seeks to reduce the environmental impact of shipping and related activities, as well as to promote clean and green shipping in Singapore. The Green Ship Programme, which is part of the Maritime Singapore Green Initiative, affords preferential treatment, including a reduction of registration fees, to Singapore-flag vessels that achieve the IMO’s EEDI standard earlier than required.

https://www.mpa.gov.sg/web/portal/home/maritime-singapore/green-efforts/maritime-singapore-green-initiative

** Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI)

An indicator for assessment of CO2 emissions per primary unit (ton-mile) based on specifications at the vessel design/construction stage. Calculation of the EEDI is mandatory for newly manufactured vessels, and a certificate indicating the EEDI specific to each vessel is issued. The regulations will be strengthened in stages in the future, in 2020 (Phase 2) and 2025 (Phase 3).

Source: NYK Line