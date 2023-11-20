NYK Group, Stolt Tankers, and ENEOS Ocean Launch Chemical Ship Pool Business

The NYK Group, Stolt Tankers B.V. (“Stolt Tankers”), and ENEOS Ocean Corporation (“ENEOS Ocean”) launched a chemical ship pool business in the Asia-Pacific region (the “Project”*) in October.

The project started with 13 vessels comprising two chemical tankers owned by ENEOS Ocean and 11 chemical tankers owned by a joint venture** between the NYK Group and Stolt Tankers. The vessels are equipped with stainless steel tanks capable of transporting various chemical products, thus allowing the companies to respond flexibly to shippers’ transportation needs. Through this business with Stolt Tankers and ENEOS Ocean in the chemical market, where demand is strong, the NYK Group aims to provide high-quality transport services through a competitive fleet.

Company Comments

NYK Executive Officer Yuji Nishijima

We have a strong relationship with Stolt Tankers, boasting unrivaled experience spanning over 30 years in the chemical tanker business. Additionally, we have a deep trust-based relationship with ENEOS Ocean, primarily in the field of crude oil tankers. We are delighted to have taken this step into the chemical tanker pool operation based on these relationships. We look forward to co-creating further value*** with these reliable partners, Stolt Tankers and ENEOS Ocean.

Stolt Tankers B.V. President Lucas Vos

I am particularly pleased with this agreement as it expands Stolt Tankers’ presence in the region while expanding our tonnage partners in Japan. I would like to thank NYK and ENEOS Ocean for their dedication to bringing this partnership to life, and the trust they have placed in us.

ENEOS Ocean Corporation Director, Executive Officer Masahito Hirano

We start the pool operation with Stolt Tankers and NYK which enhances competitiveness in the chemical tanker market. We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with these two global leaders. Through this pool, we aim to provide detailed and attentive transportation services to meet the diversifying needs of customers and achieve greater safety in operations. Additionally, we are committed to addressing specific environmental measures to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha