NYK Holds Annual Fleet Safety Management Meetings Fostering and Improving Awareness of Safe and Optimal Navigation by Sea and Land

In July, NYK held its annual fleet safety management meetings for domestic and international shipowners and ship-management companies. During the meetings, safety initiatives were shared, past accidents were critically examined, and NYK’s efforts to comply with environmental regulations and systems were presented, thus reaffirming the NYK Group’s commitment to safe and optimal operations.

These meetings are part of our annual “Remember Naka-no-Se” safety campaign, which runs for two months beginning July 1. Based on the lessons learned from the Diamond Grace oil spill in Tokyo Bay in July 1997, we are working to foster and improve awareness of safe operations among all officers, employees, and partners.

This year, for the first time in four years, face-to-face meetings were held. These occurred at the Tokyo head office and in Imabari City, and were combined with a hybrid online format for a total of three days of meetings. More than 470 people from 167 companies in Japan and overseas participated.

The Group will continue to take advantage of opportunities to strengthen safe operations, the foundation of ESG management. And our partner shipowners, ship-management companies, and other marine and land-related parties involved in the NYK Group will work in unison to ensure even safer and more optimal operations.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing. ” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s mission statement of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha