NYK Holds Dry Bulk Safety Conference in Greece Held overseas for the first time with Greek shipowners to achieve safer ship operations

NYK held its first Dry Bulk Safety Conference in Athens, Greece, on January 25. The conference was attended by 74 participants from 36 Greek shipowners and other companies involved in the dry bulk business. Since 2010, this conference has been held annually in Japan, mainly for Japanese shipowners and ship-management companies, and this was the first year the gathering was held abroad.

Venue

The purpose of this meeting was to share information with Greek shipowners and others on past accidents and troubles and the subsequent responses. The NYK Group’s initiatives for safe ship operations and efforts being made throughout the shipping industry to reduce the burden on the natural environment were also presented.

NYK additionally introduced its activities to promote safe operation through NAV9000,* the NYK Group’s safety standards, and the Remote Diagnostic Center (RDC),** which is a facility in the Philippines for remote diagnosis and monitoring of the state of engine plants. Moreover, the ship classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) introduced new-generation marine fuels and new SOLAS requirements for mooring equipment, and the Norwegian classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV) presented an overview of the decarbonization requirements, industry trends, and technologies.

A lively exchange of opinions took place during the Q&A session. Participants asked questions such as “Could you tell me about NAV9000 more?” and “Which next-generation fuel do you think will be the most common in the world?” and offered comments such as “Very good opportunity to learn about trends in Japan’s maritime cluster” and ” It was a great benefit to learn about NYK’s activities to promote safe operation.” demonstrating a high level of interest in the safe operation of vessels and the reduction of environmental impact.

NYK will continue to provide information on safe vessel operations and environmentally friendly initiatives to gain the understanding of maritime professionals, thereby contributing to the sustainable, safe operation of the entire shipping industry.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha