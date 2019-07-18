NYK Holds Fleet Safety Promotion Conferences for Shipowners and Ship-management Companies

During the month of July, NYK held three safety promotion conferences for shipowners and ship-management companies. The first two conferences were held at the NYK head office in Tokyo, and the third was convened at Imabari city in Ehime prefecture.

Every summer, NYK conducts the Remember Naka-no-Se safety campaign, which draws on the lessons learnt by the Diamond Grace oil spill in July 1997 to encourage all NYK Group board members, employees, and related partners to bear in mind the importance of safe operations. These safety promotion conferences are conducted as part of this safety campaign to prevent the lessons of the Diamond Grace accident from fading away.

A total of 208 participants from 93 companies participated in the three conferences. Under this year’s slogan of “2S (Seiri=Sorting, Seiton=Setting-in-order)” to encourage efficiency in the workplace by identifying and properly storing items, maintaining the work areas and items, and sustaining the new order, NYK aims to improve crew members’ safety awareness and strengthen governance by encouraging compliance with ship rules and various procedures to meet regulations.

Participants also exchanged information to enhance crew member awareness of onboard dangers, and swapped ideas to prevent the recurrence of accidents and troubles.

NYK also stressed understanding and cooperation for further safety and efficient operation by making use of digitalization in accordance with the NYK medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green.”

Through close communication with related parties, the NYK Group continues to promote steady activities that raise safety awareness in the group’s efforts to ensure safety and achieve sustainable growth.

Source: NYK Line