NYK Introduces Its Decarbonization Efforts at International Conference on Alternative Marine Fuels

At the virtual 21st Singapore International Bunkering Conference & Exhibition (SIBCON2020) held from October 6 to 8, NYK introduced the Group’s efforts to reduce vessel GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to zero in a panel discussion on the introduction of alternative marine fuels to reduce GHG emissions.

SIBCON2020 is one of the world’s largest conferences on marine fuels. The event is hosted by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and is attended by international organizations, shipping industry groups, and related companies.

Toshi Nakamura, senior general manager of NYK’s Green Business Group, presented virtually on the third day of the event on the theme of “Alternative Fuels — Evaluating Options.” Nakamura introduced the NYK Group’s efforts to accelerate further efforts of ammonia fuel and hydrogen fuel for the maritime industry, in addition to LNG as a bridging solution.

The NYK Group is making efforts to create next-generation green businesses involving alternative marine fuels to realize decarbonation and the company’s basic philosophy of “Bringing value to life” and contributing to the betterment of societies.

Source: NYK Line