NYK Introduces New Forex Trading Solutions Digitized Process of CLS and Reconciliation Operations Improves Cash and Operational Efficiency

In November 2024, NYK integrated the foreign exchange settlement solution “Continuous Linked Settlement” (CLS) and Bloomberg FXGO® Confirmation and Settlement Services (“FXGO-CMS”) to improve capital efficiency and streamline business processes.

CLS

CLSSettlement is a unique payment-versus-payment (PvP) system provided by CLS and the global standard in FX settlement risk mitigation. Settlement used to be conducted separately by each financial institution. CLS allows settlement to be consolidated into a single bank and is used to reduce settlement risk of foreign exchange transactions and improve capital efficiency through netting settlement.

NYK will carry out net settlements with multiple financial institutions utilizing the “CLS Bank Settlement Third-party Service” provided by MUFG Bank, Ltd. to improve operational and fund-settlement efficiency.

Bloomberg FX Confirmation and Settlement Services (“FXGO-CMS”)

CMS is part of an electronic functionality provided by Bloomberg’s FXGO that enables online reconciliation of foreign exchange transactions between dealers and their clients. With the introduction of this system, NYK can reconcile automatically foreign exchange transactions on FXGO-CMS instead of the paper-based reconciliation process, thus contributing to operational efficiency and a paperless environment. Introducing automated post-trade communications between counterparties will allow NYK to mitigate operational risks, improve cost efficiency and implement the best post-trade processing practices.

NYK will continue to respond flexibly to changes in the times, while actively introducing cutting-edge technology and IT systems, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and strengthening cost competitiveness.

Through unprecedented co-operation within the global FX community, CLS was established in 2002 and provides FX market community with services including CLSSettlement and CLSNet. CLS is a systemically important financial market infrastructure critical to the orderly functioning of the global FX market.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha