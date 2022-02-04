NYK Issues Improved Financial Forecast as Results Exceed Initial Expectations

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha decided to revise the full-year consolidated financial forecast and dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 announced on November 4, 2021.

1)Revisions to the full-year consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022)

Reason for the revision:

As the supply chain disruptions remain ongoing, following the continued favorable market conditions supported by robust cargo demand, the financial results at the equity method affiliate OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. in the liner business remain at levels exceeding expectations. In addition, supply and demand continues to be tight in the Air Cargo Transportation and Logistics segments. Also, the Bulk Shipping segment has been supported by recovering handling volumes in the car transportation division and firm dry bulk market levels mainly in the Handysize Bulker segment. As a result of these factors, the financial forecast has been revised up.

Revision to the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022

Reason for the revision:

We have designated the stable return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management priorities, and the distribution of profits is decided after comprehensively taking into account the business forecast and other factors and generally targeting a consolidated payout ratio of 25%. At the same time, based on an ongoing minimum dividend that is not affected by the business results, an annual dividend of JPY20 per share has been set as the minimum dividend for the time being. As the interim dividend for the current fiscal year (year ending March 31, 2022), we issued a dividend of JPY200 per share. For the year-end dividend, we have increased the

dividend by JPY400 per share compared to the previous forecast and currently plan to issue a dividend of JPY1,000 per share, for a full-year dividend of JPY1,200 per share. The issue of future share buybacks remains subject to consideration and it is planned to resolve the matter of final shareholder returns for the profits earned in FY2021 at the Board of Directors meeting in May after confirming the actual financial results.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha