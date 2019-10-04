NYK Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition” for Accelerating Maritime Shipping’s Decarbonization

NYK has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition,* a partnership among the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean action, and the World Economic Forum that builds on the Call to Action in Support of Decarbonization launched and signed by more than 70 leaders from across the maritime industry and financial institutions.

The Coalition is committed to getting commercially viable deep-sea zero-emission vessels powered by zero-emission fuels into operation by 2030 to realize the IMO’s ambition to reduce GHG emissions,** thus accelerating maritime shipping’s decarbonization.

In its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green” released in 2018, NYK announced the group’s intent to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives into management strategy to positively address the tough issues that challenge our society. In fact, NYK has positioned climate change as one of the company’s most important issues, and is working to implement next-generation fuels such as LNG fuels to aid marine-fuel decarbonization.

NYK aims to contribute to environmental preservation for maintaining a sustainable society.

The IMO has agreed on an ambition to reduce GHG emissions from shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050.

– The NYK Group is dedicated to achieving the SDGs through its business activities, and this reduction of environmental loads is one of the group’s initiatives.

