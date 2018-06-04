NYK Joins Internet of Ships Open Platform Consortium

NYK has become a core member of an Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP) consortium to provide common and individual rules to stakeholders concerning the equitable distribution of IoS data. The consortium was launched by ShipDC, a ship data center established by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Class NK), and will help NYK improve its corporate value and lead the maritime industry by better using such data.

Background

Information and communication technologies such as IoT, big data, and AI (artificial intelligence) have advanced to the point that they are said to be integral parts of a fourth industrial revolution. And it is said that the time is approaching when business models will be changed by data-driven innovation in every industry.

In accordance with the group’s previous medium-term management plan, NYK worked to solve problems by crafting creative solutions and collecting and utilizing data through devices such as ship information management systems. As a result, the company was able to reduce fuel consumption and improve early detection of engine trouble.

The company’s recently released medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green” emphasizes efforts to create new value by making use of the latest digital technology, such as autonomous operation technology and condition-based maintenance.

Expectations for IoS-OP

NYK considers IoS-OP, an open and common platform framework to share and utilize IoS data across companies, to be a very important infrastructure for the maritime industry to realize additional data-driven innovation.

As a core member of the consortium, NYK aims to lead data utilization in the maritime industry by addressing environmental challenges such as EEDI regulations and improving safety and economical design through industry innovation.

Source: NYK Line