NYK Joins Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

NYK has announced that it plans to officially become a founding member of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, a new research center to promote decarbonization within the maritime industry by converting to alternative fuels. The center plans to open its office at the end of this year.

The center is committed to seeing commercially viable deep-sea zero-carbon vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels and accelerating the development of operationally and financially viable technologies through a coordinated effort within applied research across the entire supply chain to realize the IMO’s ambition to reduce GHG emissions.**

In its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK announced the group’s intent to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives into management strategy to positively address the tough issues that challenge our society. In fact, NYK has positioned climate change as one of the company’s most important issues and is working to implement alternative fuels such as LNG or hydrogen to aid marine-fuel decarbonization.

NYK aims to contribute to environmental preservation for maintaining a sustainable society.

* Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

A not-for-profit, commercial foundation founded by seven commercial partners, i.e., the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), A.P. Moller-Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK, and Siemens. The center‘s activities have begun, but its physical space in central Copenhagen, Denmark, will not open until the fourth quarter of 2020.

Source: NYK Line