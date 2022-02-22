NYK Joins the 30% Club Japan

NYK has joined the “30% Club Japan,” the Japan chapter of the “30% Club,” a campaign aimed at increasing diversity in key corporate decision-making bodies. NYK is the first company in the shipping and logistics industry to become a member.

The 30% Club was initially established in 2010 in the UK and is currently being rolled out in 18 countries and regions around the world. The Japan chapter aims to achieve sustainable corporate growth by increasing the percentage of women on the board of directors. Specifically, a goal has been established to increase the percentage of women executives in TOPIX 100 companies to 30% by 2030.

Similarly, NYK is supporting the Japan Business Federation’s “Challenge to 30% by 2030”.”**

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities.

The most important factors in promoting ESG management are the organization and human resources. We believe that the antennas of the diverse human resources in our various businesses and workplaces are the source of our ability to meet the needs of our stakeholders and solve social issues and are the key to the Group’s continued growth as a Sustainable Solution Provider in each country and region.

The promotion of diversity and inclusion is essential for the acceleration of the Group’s ESG management, and we will strive to achieve diversity in management through measures and initiatives, including the endorsement of the 30% Club and the Challenge to 30% by 2030.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha