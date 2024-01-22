NYK Joins TNFD Forum and Becomes TNFD Early Adopter

NYK joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (“TNFD”) Forum in December 2023 and became a TNFD Early Adopter on January 9 this year.

The TNFD is an international initiative that aims to create a framework for companies and organizations to assess and disclose the impact of their economic activities on the natural environment and biodiversity. The TNFD Forum, which includes NYK, comprises companies, financial institutions, research institutes, and other organizations that have joined to support discussions and assist in establishing the framework. By becoming a TNFD Early Adopter,* NYK aims to disclose information in line with the TNFD recommendations** in fiscal 2024 or 2025.

NYK aims to proactively disclose information about the impact of the NYK Group’s activities on the natural environment and biodiversity and to achieve sustainable corporate growth by balancing economic growth and biodiversity conservation.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha