NYK Launches Sixth LNG-Fueled Pure Car and Truck Carrier Transporting Vehicles for Mazda

NYK’s sixth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Sumire Leader, has started its transportation service for Mazda Motor Corporation (Headquarters: Aki District, Hiroshima Prefecture; Representative Director, President, and CEO: Katsuhiro Kago), arriving at the port of Hiroshima on Oct 17 and the port of Nakanoseki (Yamaguchi Prefecture) on Oct 18.

This vessel is the last of four LNG-fueled PCTCs delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd.* Desiring to realize and pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation, NYK is naming its LNG-fueled PCTCs after flowers, and “sumire” is Japanese for violets.

Sumire Leader will transport finished vehicles, including those made by Mazda Motor Corporation, and seeks to fulfill customers’ demands for a lower environmental burden in the logistics field.

Vessel Particulars

Name: Sumire Leader

LOA: 199.90 m

Beam: 38.00 m

Loadable Cargo: 7,000 units

Gross Tonnage: 78,866 tons

Year Built: 2023

Flag: Liberia

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 – A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing. ” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s mission statement of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”

NYK has set a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group’s oceangoing business and aims at launching zero-emission ships that run on low-environmental-load marine fuels, such as ammonia or hydrogen, in the future. NYK is positioning LNG, a low-carbon marine fuel, as a bridge-solution until future zero-emission ships are realized. The company plans to take delivery of a total of 20 new LNG-fueled PCTCs by 2028 under the Sail GREEN** brand.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha