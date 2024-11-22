NYK Makes Nature Positive Declaration and Joins 30by30 Alliance Promoting preservation of the marine environment and biodiversity as important issues

On October 29, NYK released its “Nature Positive Declaration,” as encouraged by the Japan Conference for 2030 Global Biodiversity Framework (J-GBF),* which has Japan’s Ministry of the Environment as its secretariat.

Additionally, on November 13, NYK joined the 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity** initiated by 17 organizations from industry, private and public sectors, and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment.

As a short-term goal toward the 2050 vision of a world in harmony with nature, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted in December 2022 at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity set the 2030 mission to “take urgent action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss to put nature on a path to recovery,” i.e., the achievement of a nature-positive* economy.

J-GBF is thus promoting collaboration with the participation of all sectors in Japan, including the national government, local governments, businesses, citizens, and NGOs to achieve international targets and national strategies.

To start with, stakeholders are encouraged to make a declaration of their activities toward becoming nature-positive. Participation in the 30by30 Alliance means actively promoting the 30by30 targets, which are positioned as one of the goals toward realizing a nature-positive economy.

NYK has positioned the “marine environment and biodiversity conservation” as one of the environmental issues that must be addressed, and NYK is striving to preserve biodiversity. Our environmental DNA sampling of the open ocean and our reforestation project, “Yu no Mori,” align with our efforts to realize a nature-positive economy.

As for the 30by30 Alliance for Biodiversity, we aim to register Yu no Mori, which began in May 2024, as an OECM**** and will work on reforestation through Yu no Mori to achieve the 30by30 targets and contribute to the realization of nature positivity.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha