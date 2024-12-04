NYK Obtains Approval in Principle (AiP) for the design concept for Long-Distance Subsea Cable-Laying Vessel Progress Toward the Development of a Domestic Direct Current Transmission Network

NYK has recently obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the design concept of a cable-laying vessel (“the vessel”) for the construction of a long-distance subsea direct current (“DC”) transmission network in Japan.

Since suitable locations for wind-power generation, such as Hokkaido, are far from areas of major electricity demand, developing a power transmission network is crucial to increase the amount of electricity generated in the future. One promising solution to this issue is the construction of a long-distance subsea DC transmission network using cable-laying vessels .

As part of a four-company consortium with Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (‘Sumitomo Electric’), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (‘Furukawa Electric’), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., NYK has been participating in the “Development of construction methods for the installation of cable protecting system, etc. and the development of new cable-laying vessels, etc.” of “Research and Development of a Multi-purpose and Multi-terminal HIGH Voltage Direct Current Transmission System (RIGHT Project)”, projects subsidized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Cooperating with Sumitomo Electric, NYK is developing the basic technology for cable-laying vessels that will contribute to the development of a domestic DC subsea transmission network and we have now obtained the AiP from ClassNK with the cooperation of Furukawa Electric.

We will continue contributing to realizing a decarbonized society by optimizing the vessel’s design.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha