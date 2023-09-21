NYK Participates in Environmental Initiative to Reduce Methane Emissions Aiming to Reduce the Environmental Impact of LNG-Fueled Vessels Further

In September, NYK participated as a key partner in the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (“MAMII”), an initiative to reduce methane emissions in the maritime industry.

MAMII is led by Safetytech Accelerator, a non-profit organization established by Lloyd’s Register Group. Since MAMII’s establishment in September 2022, 16 companies and organizations, including NYK, have participated.

In its first year, the initiative has produced a methane strategy landscape report covering methane regulatory requirements, ‘Well to Tank’ and ‘Tank to Wake’ analysis*, and cost benefit analysis.

Since LNG fuel can reduce CO2 emissions by 25% compared to conventional heavy oil fuel, NYK has positioned LNG fuel as one of the bridge solutions until the realization of zero-emission ships in the future and is thus promoting the use of LNG-fueled vessels. On the other hand, methane slip, methane gas emissions from LNG into the atmosphere, is a critical issue for reducing greenhouse gas.

NYK has been the first to adopt a next-generation dual-fuel engine that can reduce the amount of methane slip by about half compared to conventional systems. In addition, NYK has been actively working to reduce further the environmental impact of LNG-fueled vessels, such as the introduction of shaft generators that can generate electricity using the rotation of the shaft connected from the main engine to the propeller during voyages and the battery hybrid system, which contributes to the efficient operation of the main engine and power generation engine.

Through its participation in MAMII, NYK will contribute to decarbonizing the maritime industry through co-creation with partners who share the same goals and issues.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 – A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing. ” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s mission statement of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha