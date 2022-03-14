NYK Recognized as a Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization for Sixth Consecutive Year

For a sixth consecutive year, NYK has been recognized in the large enterprise category of the Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program, a cooperative initiative by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and Nippon Kenko Kaigi.*

The program selects companies engaging in efforts to advance health and productivity management and providing outstanding health management in collaboration with insurers.

Recognizing that employee health is the foundation for its business activities and one of its highest priorities, NYK has been conducting a health-promotion project in collaboration with the NYK Health Insurance Society, and exchanges information and shares issues with the NYK Health Insurance Society regularly.

Specifically, NYK offers an environment in which employees can work with peace of mind and energy by providing guidance on the prevention of serious lifestyle-related diseases and smoking cessation by specialist doctors at the in-house clinic, specialized medical examinations at partner medical institutions, mental health initiatives, health-conscious menus at the employee cafeteria, and refreshment spaces.

NYK also holds a running and walking event,** including coaching events led by professional trainers, to encourage employees to remain health conscious.

NYK will continue to examine effective methods to improve employee well-being.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha