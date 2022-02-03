NYK Reports Improved Financial Results on OCEAN Network Strong Performance

In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥1,675.9 billion (increased by ¥530.0 billion compared to the first nine months of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥197.9 billion (increased by ¥150.0 billion), recurring profit amounted to ¥698.3 billion (increased by ¥576.2 billion), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥692.2 billion (increased by ¥639.8 billion). Due to the strong performance of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. (ONE), our equity-method affiliate, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of ¥513.8 billion in non-operating income was recorded. Within this amount, equity in earnings of affiliates from ONE was ¥491.3 billion.

Liner Trade

In the container shipping division, at ONE, the robust cargo demand remained ongoing at mainly in the NorthAmerica trade while the continued port congestion and inland congestion due to a shortage of drivers caused by COVID-19 led to little improvement in the overall supply chain disruptions, resulting in tighter supply-and-demand for shipping space. In the major trades, sailings were voided in the North America trade as turnaround times grew longer due to port congestion, resulting in lower liftings and higher utilization year on year. In the Europe trade, both liftings and utilization were higher compared to the same period last year. Freight rates were higher year on year in both trades, greatly contributing to profits. Within this situation, ONE continued to procure containers, add extra sailings and increase the vessel sailing speed to minimize schedule delays in order to maximize the space available aboard the vessels. As a result of the above, profit increased on higher revenue in the overall Liner Trade compared to the same period last year.

Bulk Shipping

In the car transportation division, there were concerns for finished-car handling volumes due to the shortage of automobile components caused by the impact of COVID-19 and the global semiconductor shortage, but along with acquiring alternative cargo through cooperation with affiliate companies and maintaining close communication with customers, the efforts to optimize vessel deployment plans and sailing schedules led to improved vessel utilization, and handling volumes increased compared to the same period last year. In the auto logistics segment, despite the impact of lower automobile production volumes mainly in China due to a shortage of semiconductors, each business unit worked to reduce costs and rationalize unprofitable businesses, and at the same time, activities directed at revising the business portfolio were carried out, including progress in the preparations for opening finished-car terminals in Turkey and Egypt. In the dry bulk division, during the peak season from July through September, shipments of iron ore from Brazil picked up after the wet season ended, while in China, multiple typhoons, heavy rain and the enactment of stricter border measures against COVID-19 led to increased vessel waiting times. Consequently, the Capesize market rose to the highest level in 11 years. After peaking in early October, the market started to decline as vessel waiting times in China dropped, but it still trended at greatly higher levels compared to the same period last year. In the Panamax segment, coal procurement increased when the price of natural gas exceeded that of coal in June and July. Imports of coal into China increased ahead of peak electricity demand season, and the market peaked in October.

Thereafter, the global congestion eased, and the market entered a correction phase. However, supported by strong coal shipments, the market trended at levels greatly exceeding the same period last year. Within this environment, along with fixing revenue through the use of futures contracts to minimize the impact of market fluctuations, efforts were made to stabilize revenue by securing long-term contracts and reduce costs through efficient operations. In the energy division, although OPEC Plus gradually ended the coordinated production cuts from May, the supply and demand balance did not improve, and the VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) and petrochemical tanker markets remained at historic lows. In the VLGC (Very Large LPG Carrier) market, from June, along with entering the weak demand season, the LPG export price from the United States rose, causing the price difference for LPG from the United States and Middle East to contract. As a result, shipments from the United States with relatively higher transportation costs due to the longer distance slackened, and the decline in overall ton-miles caused market levels to fall. Although the market soared from September as shipments increased ahead the peak winter demand and congestion occurred at the Panama Canal, it did not reach the strong levels seen in the same period last year. In the tanker market, although the ratio of vessels operated under short-term contracts affected by market volatility is limited, the market was extremely weaker than the same period last year and had a negative impact on earnings. In LNG carriers, the results were steady based on support from the long-term contracts that generate stable earnings. Also, in the offshore business, FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) and drill ships were steady. As a result of the above, the overall Bulk Shipping segment recorded increased profit on higher revenue compared to the same period last year

Source: NYK