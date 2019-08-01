NYK Reports Steady Recovery of its Liner Trade Business

In the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019), consolidated revenues amounted to ¥406.4 billion (decreased ¥58.4 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year), operating profit amounted to ¥5.4 billion (increased ¥13.5 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year), recurring profit amounted to ¥6.4 billion (increased ¥13.0 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year), profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥9.1 billion (increased ¥13.7 billion in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year), and the result improved significantly.

Changes in the average exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and yen as well as the average bunker oil price during the first quarter of the current and previous fiscal years are shown in the following tables.

Overview by Business Segment

Business segment information for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019–June 30, 2019) is as follows.

Liner Trade

In the container shipping division, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), which is an equity-method affiliate, realized a steady recovery of the overall liftings and slot utilization, and the liftings particularly increased on the major North America and Europe trades, as well as within Asia. In addition, freight rate levels were favorable compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year in both the North America and Europe trades. Also, synergistic effects of the business integration continued to be accumulated, and improvement measures such as optimizing the cargo portfolio were executed. In the previous fiscal year, large one-time costs were incurred following the teething problems that occurred immediately after the start of service and the termination of the container shipping business at NYK Line. However, these costs did not occur in the year to date through the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, and the bottom line improved.

Although the total handling volume at terminals in Japan increased, the handling volume at overseas terminals declined due to the impact of the sale of the equity share in the stevedoring subsidiary located in North America in the previous fiscal year.

As a result of the above, although revenue declined year on year in the Liner Trade as a whole, the business performance greatly improved, and a profit was recorded.

Air Cargo Transportation

In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, improvement measures were implemented in line with the improvement plan for the improper handling of maintenance conducted in the past by the consolidated subsidiary Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd., and the aircraft were operated in accordance with the plan.

However, due to the large decline in air freight demand in Asia against the backdrop of the trade problems between the US and China, transportation volumes fell.

As a result of the above, revenue declined compared to the previous fiscal year in the Air Cargo Transportation segment, and a loss was recorded.

Logistics

In the air freight forwarding business, demand was slow mainly for exports from Japan, and handling volumes

fell. In the ocean freight forwarding business, transportation demand to America from China dropped significantly in relation to the trade problems between the US and China, and the handling volume fell. In the logistics business, the results were generally strong, including progress in the initiatives aimed at improving profitability in Europe. In the coastal transportation business, although the handling volume increased due in part to the establishment of new services, the increased costs resulting from new investments pressured the bottom line.

As a result of the above, the overall Logistics segment recorded lower profit on lower revenue compared to the previous fiscal year.

Bulk Shipping

In the car transportation division, shipping traffic was strong to North America and within Asia. Also, the ship deployment efficiency was increased by reducing the shipping volumes mainly in trilateral transport. In the auto logistics segment, activities were conducted with the aim of both strengthening the business base and expanding the business, including new logistics proposals through collaborations utilizing the group network.

In the dry bulk division, more new ships were commissioned than the number of ships scrapped, and there continued to be excess capacity. Although the cargo volumes of iron ore were recovering, the impact of the supply disruptions that occurred in Brazil and Western Australia between January and March has lingered.

The cargo volumes of coal and grain were firm, but market levels were lower compared to the previous fiscal year. Under this environment, along with continuing to work to secure long-term contracts, cost reduction initiatives such as thoroughly conducting efficient navigation were implemented, and efforts were made to improve the bottom line, including the reduction of ballast voyages through innovations to the cargo combinations and ship deployments. In addition, progress was made in returning the high cost chartered ships early.

In the energy division, although the market conditions improved compared to the previous fiscal year for VLCC (very large crude carriers), the improvement was limited due in part to the increased shipping capacity and the deterioration to shipping traffic resulting from an increase in regular maintenance at the oil refineries.

In petrochemical tankers as well, although the market is expected to rise going forward, no major growth in shipping traffic was seen. In LPG carriers, in addition to more active shipping volumes from the US to Asia, the ton-miles increased due to changes in the trade patterns resulting from the trade friction between the US and China, and the market levels were pushed much higher. In LNG carriers, through the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, three new ships were delivered, and the bottom line was firm based on support from the long-term contracts that generate stable earnings. In the offshore business as well, FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading) vessels, drill ships and shuttle tankers were steady. As a result of the above, the overall Bulk Shipping segment recorded lower profit on lower revenue compared to the previous fiscal year.

Real Estate and Other Businesses

The Real Estate segment was steady, and both revenue and recurring profit were generally unchanged compared to the previous fiscal year. Also, an extraordinary income was recorded from the gain on the sale of owned property.

In the Other Business Services segment, although several of the businesses such as the bunkering business and marine equipment sales were firm, the electrical and machinery contractor business and ship repair business were slow. Also, in the cruise business, while the occupancy rate on cruises offered by the company was strong, the profits in the Other Business Services segment were generally unchanged compared to the previous fiscal year. In regards to revenue, due to the impact of the conversion of NYK CRUISES CO., LTD. into a company accounted for by the equity method, revenue declined compared to the previous fiscal year.

(2) Explanation of the Financial Position Status of Assets, Liabilities and Equity

As of the end of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, assets amounted to ¥2,050.1 billion, an increase of ¥48.4 billion compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Consolidated liabilities amounted to ¥1,534.2 billion, up ¥54.2 billion compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year as a result of a ¥42.0 billion decrease in loans payable and an ¥87.3 billion increase in leases liabilities at the start of the year from the application of IFRS 16 at consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Under consolidated equity, retained earnings increased by ¥0.8 billion, and shareholders’ equity, which is the aggregate of shareholders’ capital and accumulated other comprehensive income, amounted to ¥479.6 billion. This amount combined with the non-controlling interests of ¥36.2 billion brought total equity to ¥515.9 billion. Based on this result, the debt-to-equity ratio came to 2.34.

(3) Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Future Outlook

① Forecast of the Consolidated Financial Results

Concerning the future outlook, in the Liner Trade segment, the results at ONE are expected to recover generally in line with the initial forecast, and the cargo handling volumes at the terminals in Japan and overseas are expected to remain strong. In the Air Cargo Transportation segment, transportation demand has greatly declined against the backdrop of the trade friction between the US and China, and the situation is expected to remain challenging. Similarly, in the Logistics segment, the cargo handling volumes in both the air freight forwarding business and ocean freight forwarding business are expected to fall. In the car transportation division, steady progress is being made in increasing ship deployment efficiency mainly in the trilateral transport. In the energy division, the VLCC and petrochemical tanker markets have been weak recently, but they are expected to recover as demand picks up in the second half and due to the impact of the response to the environmental regulations. In the dry bulk division, although the market deterioration in the first quarter affected the business, the supply and demand balance is currently improving, and for the full-year, market levels are expected to be generally in line with initial forecast.

Based on the above, the forecast of the second quarter and full-year consolidated financial results have been revised as follows.

② Dividends for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

NYK Line has designated the stable return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management priorities, and generally targeting a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 25%, the distribution of profits is decided after comprehensively taking into account the business forecast and other factors. At the same time, based on an ongoing minimum dividend that is not affected by the business results, an annual dividend of ¥20 per share has been set as the minimum dividend. In accordance with this policy, for the current fiscal year, there is no change in the plan to issue an interim dividend of ￥20 per share and a year- end dividend of ¥20 for a full-year dividend of ¥40 per share.

