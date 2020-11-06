NYK Revises Its Financial Forecasts Upwards on Firm Liner Trade Market

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha decided to revise our consolidated financial forecasts for fiscal year ended March 2021 (hereinafter referred to as “the current fiscal year”) announced on August 5, 2020, and also revise our dividend forecast for the current fiscal year.

1.Revisions to the Consolidated Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020-March 31, 2021)

Reasons for the revision:

In the Liner Trade, spot freight rates are firm due to betterment in supply and demand by more liftings than expected, and this led to greater improvements than assumed in the bottom line at OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD. In addition, the Air Cargo Transportation segment, the decline in the space supply made supply and demand tighter and continued to achieve strong earnings. Also, in the Logistics segment, the bottom line is supported by firm market in the air freight forwarding business and recovery in the logistics business. Based on these factors, the full-year forecast was revised up as described above.

(Note 1) The financial forecasts shown above are announced on August 5, 2020. On September 24, 2020, it was announced as under review.

(Note 2) Bunker oil price is on average basis for all the major fuel grades including VLSFO.

(Note 3) The financial forecasts shown above are based on available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by management at the time of preparing this announcement. Accordingly, NYK Line makes no guarantee of these forecasts being realized, as actual results may differ widely owing to various factors.

2.Revision of the Dividend Forecast for the Current Fiscal Year

Reasons for the revision:Based on the consolidated financial forecasts for the current fiscal year announced today, and after comprehensively considering our financial condition and the return of profits to shareholders, we have revised upward the forecast of a year-end dividend per share to JPY30.

(Note 4) The financial forecasts shown above are announced on September 24, 2020. On August 5, 2020, the forecast of a year-end dividend per share was JPY 20.

Full Report

Source: NYK Line