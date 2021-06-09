NYK Selected as 2021 Digital Transformation Stock

On June 7, NYK was selected as a 2021 Digital Transformation Stock (DX Stock)* by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the only Japanese shipping company to receive this honor.

NYK was highly evaluated for its digital transformation (DX) realization ability based on METI’s digital governance code, in addition to the company’s contribution to corporate value through DX activities. This is the third honor for NYK following its selection as a Competitive IT Strategy Company in 2016 and 2017.

NYK received high praise for its vision / business model related to DX, human resources / organization / entrepreneurial culture, and proper governance related to IT policy.

The following five initiatives are examples of the wide range of NYK DXs to realize safe operation, environmental protection, and business improvement. Details about each project can be found in the related news release links in the reference section below.

• Practical application of the world’s first onboard use of digital currency by MarCoPay

• Development of a system that assists with the creation of PCTC sailing schedules

• Introduction of shipbuilding contract that guarantees propulsion in actual sea conditions

• Implementation of World’s First Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Trial by PCTC

• Human resource development at NYK Digital Academy

NYK regards DX as a means to realize various efforts to resolve ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues, and will continue to dramatically strengthen the DX capabilities of the entire NYK Group and acquire accurate data in a timely manner. In addition to developing data infrastructure to be thoroughly utilized, the company is seeking to promote the utilization of technologies that are making rapid progress, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story,** which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group is encouraging new value creation as a sustainable solution provider that promotes DX in each field.

* Digital Transformation Stock (DX Stock)

From among TSE-listed companies, METI and TSE select from each industry category companies that have achieved outstanding digital utilization and have established internal systems for promoting DX (to improve corporate value). When selecting a company, the below items and financial indicators are evaluated. This recognition was established in 2015, from which time companies were annually chosen as “Competitive IT Strategy Companies,” and rebranded in 2020 as “Digital Transformation Stock.”

I. Visions and business models

II. Strategies

II-i. Organization, systems, etc.

II-ii. Utilization of digital technologies and information systems

III. Sharing of achievements and important achievement indices

IV. Governance

Source: NYK Line