NYK Selected for DJSI for 16th Consecutive Year

NYK has been selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)* for a 16th straight year.

The DJSI, which is a major global index for companies engaging in socially responsible investment (SRI),** is composed of selected sustainability-driven companies from over 3,400 worldwide companies invited to participate in a selection process consisting of an in-depth analysis of economic, environmental, and social criteria, such as corporate governance, risk management, water-related risks, and stakeholder relations.

As well as the FTSE4Good Index for which NYK was also selected for a 16th straight year in July this year, the DJSI is an important selection standard for investors who value corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

NYK, as a good corporate citizen, will continue to take an active role in social issues to contribute to the achievement of a better global society.

* Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): The results of the annual DJSI review are announced jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the world’s largest global resource for index-based concepts, data, and research, and RobecoSAM, a Switzerland-based company that conducts assessments of corporate sustainability.

** Socially Responsible Investment (SRI): investment based on not only a company’s economic performance but also its environmental measures, compliance with laws, and other corporate social responsibility factors as evaluation criteria.

Source: NYK Line