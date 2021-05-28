NYK Sell Majority of Real Estate Subsidiary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (hereinafter “NYK”) informs that NYK has decided to transfer 51% of the issued shares of Yusen Real Estate Corporation, our consolidated subsidiary. Accordingly, NYK expects to record extraordinary income in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows.

1. Outline of Share Transfer



(1) Target subsidiary: Yusen Real Estate Corporation (hereinafter “Yusen Real Estate”)

(2) Assignee: Japan Post Real Estate Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Japan Post Real Estate”)

(3) Timing of transfer: Scheduled in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 *

(4) Transfer ratio: 51 percent

(5) Others: The transfer price shall not be disclosed due to the obligation of confidentiality with the assignee

The timing of transfer has not been fixed as it is necessary to obtain the approval of the relevant government authorities in each country in relation to the Competition Law, etc.

2. Background of the Transfer



One of our measures in the current medium-term management plan is to effectively utilize real estate owned, and the most important issue was the early realization of further business growth for Yusen Real Estate. NYK has decided to conduct this transaction based on the judgment that developing the business in partnership with Japan Post Real Estate is the best solution for further growth and enhancement of corporate value of Yusen Real Estate.

3. Effect on Income



As a result, NYK expects to record a gain on the transfer of shares of approximately JPY23.0 billion in the non- consolidated and consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The effect from this transaction has been incorporated into the full year consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2022, announced on May 10, 2021. In addition, Yusen Real Estate will become an equity method affiliate.

