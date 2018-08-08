NYK Sponsors “Family Day” in Effort to Reform Employee Work Styles

On August 3, as part of the company’s efforts to reform employee work styles, NYK sponsored a “Family Day” during which children of employees engaged in activities at the head office and then escorted their parents home promptly at 5 p.m. This was the second consecutive year that the event was held and allowed each child to gain a better understanding of their parent’s workplace. Furthermore, the visit encouraged parents to shorten their work hours and spend more time in communication with loved ones.

Nine elementary-school-aged children of employees visited the head office in central Tokyo, and after receiving a presentation on NYK’s activities and seafarers’ onboard duties, the children participated in two classes, one class using blocks to understand the structure of a containership and another class charting safe courses while checking the meanings of symbols for possible obstructions. During the final event of the day, the children exchanged business cards with NYK director, senior managing corporate officer Yoshiyuki Yoshida and managing corporate officer Tomoyuki Koyama.

NYK Group will utilize and strengthen human resources by reviewing its workstyle to make efficient use of time and recognize the importance of work-life integration, and promote employees to find a suitable balance between work and personal life.

Source: NYK Line