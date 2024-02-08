NYK Takes Delivery of Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Capesize Bulk Carrier Decarbonizing JFE’s Supply Chain

A naming ceremony was held on January 30 for an LNG-fueled capesize bulk carrier that was ordered by NYK and will be deployed to transport iron ore and coal from Australia to Japan under a long-term consecutive voyage charter contract with JFE Steel Corporation (JFE). The ceremony was held at Japan Marine United Corporation’s Tsu Shipyard in Mie Prefecture. The vessel is the first capesize LNG-fueled bulk carrier to be built at a shipyard in Japan (according to an NYK research). NYK is expanding its fleet of LNG-fueled vessels to meet the NYK Group’s goal of reducing GHG emissions by 45% from fiscal 2021 levels by fiscal 2030 while taking on the challenge of decarbonizing an entire supply chain.

The vessel was named “SG Ocean” to reflect the “SG” of NYK’s “Sail GREEN” brand, which emphasizes reducing GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contributing to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, and the image of a vessel sailing majestically in the open ocean while protecting the environment. The naming ceremony was attended by Koji Kakigi, president and CEO of JFE Holdings, Inc., and Takaya Soga, president of NYK, among others.

By utilizing LNG-fuel, the vessel will emit approximately no sulfur oxides (SOx), 75% less nitrogen oxide (NOx), and 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to existing conventional heavy-oil-fueled vessels. Additionally, the vessel will be compliant with the IMO’s NOx emission regulations (Tier III).* The vessel uses the latest 7X62DF-2.1 iCER dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine by WinGD, a world-class marine engine design company. This engine halves methane emissions when using LNG fuel. In addition, due to careful consideration of the equipment and arrangement of the LNG fuel tank and LNG fuel supply system, this ship will maintain the loadable quantity and cargo hold capacity of conventional bulk carriers of the same size despite the increased weight of additional equipment.

Outline of vessel

Length overall: 299.9 meters

Breadth (moulded): 50.00 meters

Draft (scantling): 25.00 meters

Deadweight tonnage: 210,000 tons

Contractor: Japan Marine United Corporation

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha