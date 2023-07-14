NYK to Commence Operation of Crew Transport Vessel (CTV) for Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm Aiming to contribute to safe crew transport through certified ship with advanced equipment

On July 5 at Ishikari Bay New Port, NYK delivered Rera As, an NYK-owned crew transport vessel (CTV) to Siemens Gamesa, a global wind turbine manufacturer that constructs, operates, and maintains offshore wind power generation facilities at Ishikari Bay New Port. In accordance with a time-charter contract with Siemens Gamesa, the NYK Group’s Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. will manage and operate the vessel. In July, the CTV will begin transporting workers involved in maintenance for offshore wind power generation facilities. This vessel is the first CTV owned and operated by the NYK Group and is the largest gross tonnage CTV currently in operation in Japan (according to NYK research).

The vessel has been certified by ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) to comply with the ISM Code,* which confirms that the vessel has established a ship safety management system meeting international standards. The CTV also received a “Wind Farm Support Vessel (WFV)” notation,** which recognizes that the vessel is fully equipped with facilities and manuals necessary for the safe transportation of workers. This ship is the first domestic CTV to be recognized as a WFV.

The vessel was completed in Singapore in April, and its flag was changed to Japan after equipment modifications, such as fenders*** and radio equipment, and other inspections at the Oppama factory of Keihin Dock Co. Ltd.

The CTV is receiving technical and commercial support from Northern Offshore Service (NOS, Sweden), a subsidiary of Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG), one of the largest CTV operators in Europe and with which NYK has partnered. The ship arrived at Ishikari Bay New Port on June 27 after a series of training sessions in Hokkaido, including ship operation and classroom lectures, under the guidance of a captain dispatched by NOS. On June 28, a commemoration ceremony for the vessel’s arrival at Ishikari Bay New Port was attended by about 40 guests, including Ishikari City Mayor Tatsuyuki Kato.

NYK named the vessel Rera As (meaning “wind blows”), derived from the Ainu language and registered in Ishikari, based on the belief that the Ainu culture, which values nature, is highly compatible with the philosophy of promoting renewable energy. The NYK Group will use this project as a foothold for further development in Japan’s offshore wind power generation business, which is expected to expand in the future.

Features of the Vessel

1.This vessel is the first vessel in Japan to adopt BareFLEET***, an operational monitoring system specialized for CTVs developed by Reygar, a British marine equipment manufacturer. This system makes it possible to comprehensively collect and analyze data on the vessel’s movements, fuel consumption, equipment status, etc., and check it both on board and ashore.

2.To realize an uninterrupted communication environment even at sea, the vessel was the first in Japan to adopt the high-speed Internet service provided by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation. This service enables 4G communications in areas close to land and high-speed satellite communications in remote ocean areas, contributing to an improved work environment and welfare for seafarers.

3.The vessel is equipped with NOG’s patented high grip fender**** that is utilized on NOG’s vessels in Europe. These fenders increase the frictional force when the vessel presses against the wind turbine’s prop, stabilizing the ship. The fenders also increase stability during worker transfers, directly contributing to safe transport.

Outline of Vessel Specifications

Length overall: 27.10 m

Breadth: 9.00 m

Passenger capacity: 12 persons

Shipyard: PT Kim Seah Shipyard Indonesia, a subsidiary of Penguin Shipyard International

The NYK Group has launched its new “NYK GREEN EARTH” brand to emphasize the Group’s ESG efforts to create new value initiatives for low carbon and decarbonization through green businesses, such as those related to offshore wind power generation. The Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider to strongly promote ESG management.

On March 10, 2023, the NYK Group released its medium-term management plan “Sail Green, Drive Transformations 2026 — A Passion for Planetary Wellbeing. ” The NYK Group is promoting growth strategies with ESG at the core, based on the Group’s mission statement of “Bringing value to life” and a new corporate vision for 2030, which reads, “we go beyond the scope of a comprehensive global logistics enterprise to co-create value required for the future by advancing our core business and growing new ones.”

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha