NYK Tokyo Container Terminal Begins Operations of Four State-of-the-Art Transfer Cranes Accelerating Efforts to Become a Carbon Neutral Port

NYK Line and UNI-X NCT Corporation (UNI-X) have begun operation of four state-of-the-art transfer cranes developed by Mitsui E & S Machinery Co., Ltd. The four cranes are based at the NYK Tokyo Container Terminal (NYTT), and each comes equipped with a downsized diesel engine that reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and diesel exhaust and can be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell power supply in the future.

This decarbonization initiative is in line with the carbon neutral port concept being promoted by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at ports to zero through the advancement of port functions.

Height: 25.0 meters

Width: 25.82 meters

Rated load: 40.6 tons

In July 2021, NYK Line and UNI-X set a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 by converting all cargo handling equipment at the NYK Tokyo Container Terminal to zero-emission equipment. The introduction of these state-of-the-art transfer cranes is part of this goal.

The NYK Group will continue its efforts to operate its terminals in an environment-friendly manner and achieve its carbon neutral goal.

NYK Tokyo Container Terminal Overview

NYK Tokyo Container Terminal (Oi Wharf 6/7 Berth)

Location: 2-5-2 Yashio, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Total terminal area: 275,000 m2

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha