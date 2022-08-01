NYK Welcomes 20 Students to Its PCTC

On July 30, NYK welcomed 20 elementary-school-aged students to Selene Leader, an NYK-operated pure car & truck carrier (PCTC), as part of the city of Kawasaki’s Marine Month.

This event is intended to stimulate children’s interest in ships and the sea, make them feel closer to international trade, and deepen their knowledge of the role of ports.

At the event, students who were selected by lottery were given a tour of the “Selene Leader”. After the tour, they listened attentively to an explanation of the work of seafarers and their lives on board from our staff.

NYK will continue to convey the appeal of the shipping industry and vessels to children of the next generation to help them deepen their familiarity with the industry.

【About Selene Leader】

Length: 199.99 meters

Breadth: 32.26 meters

Gross tonnage: 59,499 tons

Flag: Japan

Delivery: 2010

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha