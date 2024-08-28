NYK’s Decarbonization Efforts Presented at AZEC Ministerial Meeting

On August 21, NYK Representative Director and Executive Vice President Akira Kono participated in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) ceremony in conjunction with the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) ministerial meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the MOU session, AZEC ministerial meeting participants that included top management of Japanese companies and Ken Saito, Japan’s minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, introduced decarbonization initiatives and MOUs with partners from other AZEC countries. NYK presented the following two decarbonization initiatives it has with AZEC partner countries:

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and NYK have partnered to advance maritime sustainability, digitalization, and manpower development.

An Indonesian state-owned subsidiary of Pertamina has signed an MOU with NYK for cooperation in liquefied CO2, LNG transportation, and ship management.

AZEC is a partnership among Japan, Australia, and nine ASEAN countries (excluding Myanmar) that aims to accelerate decarbonization in Asia. The meeting in Jakarta is the second AZEC ministerial meeting with the MOU session to introduce cooperative projects between Japan and AZEC partner countries.

NYK will continue to work with partners in other Asian countries to promote decarbonization.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha