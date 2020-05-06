Recent News

  

NYK’s Response to COVID-19

in International Shipping News 06/05/2020

NYK has extended measures to work from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ensure the safety of company employees.

– Outline of Extended Remote Work Plan
Eligible Employees: Head office and branch office employees

Period: May 7, 2020, to May 31, 2020 (may change according to the situation)

Workstyle: The company has ordered all staff to work from home during this period. Only essential or critical staff, as approved by NYK, may work at the office so far as sufficient infection-prevention measures are taken.

The NYK Group considers prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and the health and safety of the company’s employees to be of utmost importance and will continue to operate vessels safely to ensure stable transportation of energy, resources, and materials that support people’s lives.

The company deeply appreciates the understanding and cooperation of customers and other concerned parties.
Source: NYK Line

